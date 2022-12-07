Raisi Hails Iranian Students for Foiling Enemies’ Plots

By Staff, Agencies

Noting that today, enemies want to prevent the university from being a place for learning science and scientific progress, Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi praised the Iranian students and professors for foiling such plots.

Raisi made the remarks while visiting the University of Tehran on Wednesday, where he paid tribute to the sublime status of martyrs of the university.

Speaking on the 70th anniversary of the University Students’ Day, Raisi said that universities are think-tanks and counseling centers, calling for expanding the relations between the universities and the government.

He also called on the students to help the government to solve problems.

"I consider communication with students as an honor and a great opportunity to benefit from the opinions of elites," Raisi stressed.

"Protests should be listened to and we are always determined to listen to students' words. Protest is different from disturbance; Protest leads to amendment and perfection, and disturbance leads to destruction and despair," he underlined elsewhere in his remarks referring to the recent unrest in Iran.

Raisi blamed the United States, saying the Americans are looking for destruction and they want to create a destroyed Iran instead of a strong one.

"They want here [Iran] to become [like] Syria and Afghanistan, but they made a miscalculation, and the educated Iranian men and women will not allow them to do so," he went on to say.

"The US thought that the country [Iran] would stop [from progressing]; In order to communicate with our neighbors, they said that we will not allow you to do trade until you become a FATF member, but during this time, you all saw that our connection with the countries of the region and the commercial infrastructure of the region, such as SCO and EEU, was activated," Raisi emphasized.

The National Student Day marks the anniversary of the murder of three students of the University of Tehran on December 7, 1953, by Iranian police in the Pahlavi era. Every year, national demonstrations are organized to honor the occasion.