US Occupation Forces Smuggle 66 More Looted Oil Tankers from Syria’s Hasaka Countryside

By Staff, Agencies

The US occupation forces plundered on Tuesday new quantities of Syrian resources from the al-Jazeera region in Hasaka countryside and smuggled them to their bases in northern Iraq.

“A US convoy of 66 tankers loaded with stolen oil from Syrian al-Jazeera and the eastern region, headed for northern Iraq via the illegitimate al-Mahmoudiyah crossing,” local sources in al-Ya’arubyia countryside told state-run SANA news agency reporter.

The US occupation forces are plundering resources in eastern Syria, and they are not only stealing oil but also wheat, in cooperation with affiliated so-called QSD militias, bringing out these quantities via the illegitimate border crossings between Syria and Iraq.

The US military has for long stationed its occupying forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

In infamous comments made in 2019, Trump said, “We’re keeping [Syria’s] oil. We have the oil. The oil is secure. We left troops behind only for the oil.”

Several countries have condemned US actions in plundering the Syrian resources and have called on Washington to stop its continued looting of the war-torn country’s natural resources.