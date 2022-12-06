No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Maduro Voices Venezuela's Readiness to Fully Assist Syria

Maduro Voices Venezuela’s Readiness to Fully Assist Syria
folder_openSyria access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro affirmed his country’s support to Syria in light of the terrorist attacks against both countries.

Maduro asserted that Syria will achieve full victory at the end of the war waged on it.

Making the remarks while receiving credentials of Syria’s Ambassador to Venezuela, Maduro saluted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and voiced his country’s readiness to extend full support and provide assistance to Syria in various areas, the economic and vital ones.

Maduro further instructed Venezuelan Minister of Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami, to undertake the necessary measures to activate the signed bilateral agreements, establish a joint council of businessmen between the two countries, and exchange local products between the two sides.

The Syrian ambassador, for his part, conveyed Assad’s greetings to Maduro and the friendly Venezuelan people, hailing the Latin American nation’s support to Syria at all international forums.

Syria venezuela nicolasmaduro BasharAssad

Comments

whatshot