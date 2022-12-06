Gantz Orders Army to Prepare Amid Fears of West Bank, Gaza Escalation

By Staff

After the Zionist army admitted that it is unprepared to any war, and amid the political chaos within the ‘Israeli’ entity, Zionist war minister Benny Gantz admitted in comments to Ynet that he ordered the ‘Israeli’ army to prepare for any possible incident that might lead to an escalation whether in the occupied West Bank or the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gantz expressed his fears that the head of ‘Religious Zionist Party”, Bezalel Smotrich, or any other party member, would hold the war portfolio in the upcoming cabinet.

Noting the “we are approaching a sensitive phase,” Gantz added that “We must add the option of escalation in the Palestinian areas,” citing the type of the anticipated government.

“I ordered the army to be prepared to any possible incident that might at the end of the day lead to an escalation in the West Bank or that might be related to Gaza as well,” he said.

Gantz didn’t rule out such possibility, also noting that "in such complex situation, we must add the Iranian challenge, which in my opinion will increase in the next year or two."