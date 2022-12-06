No Script

IRG Busts Network Tied to German, Dutch Saboteurs

folder_openIran access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] has arrested members of a sabotage network that were instructed by anti-Revolution elements based in Germany and in the Netherlands.

A Tuesday statement by the public relations office of IRG’s local branch in Iran’s central province of Markazi said that 12 saboteurs had been arrested in one of the cities of the province.

The statement said members of the group were planning to carry out actions against national security by making use of war-grade weapons.

Iran IRG

whatshot