IRG Busts Network Tied to German, Dutch Saboteurs
11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] has arrested members of a sabotage network that were instructed by anti-Revolution elements based in Germany and in the Netherlands.
A Tuesday statement by the public relations office of IRG’s local branch in Iran’s central province of Markazi said that 12 saboteurs had been arrested in one of the cities of the province.
The statement said members of the group were planning to carry out actions against national security by making use of war-grade weapons.
