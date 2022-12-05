- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Ben-Gvir: “Israel’s” True Face
folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
An infographics detailing the life of next "Israeli" security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who will be enjoying broad authorities.
Comments
- Related News