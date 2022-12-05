No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Ben-Gvir: “Israel’s” True Face

Ben-Gvir: “Israel’s” True Face
folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

An infographics detailing the life of next "Israeli" security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who will be enjoying broad authorities.

Ben-Gvir: “Israel’s” True Face

 

Israel Palestine mossad

Comments

  1. Related News
Ben-Gvir: “Israel’s” True Face

Ben-Gvir: “Israel’s” True Face

one hour ago
Security Incident at Ben Gurion Airport as Herzog Departs for Bahrain [Video]

Security Incident at Ben Gurion Airport as Herzog Departs for Bahrain [Video]

4 hours ago
Netanyahu Accuses Lapid of Inciting Rebellion Among Military Officers

Netanyahu Accuses Lapid of Inciting Rebellion Among Military Officers

2 days ago
Explosion Rocks Eastern Tel Aviv

Explosion Rocks Eastern Tel Aviv

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 05-12-2022 Hour: 01:31 Beirut Timing

whatshot