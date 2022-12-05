Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained

By Staff, Agencies

Media sources reported early Monday that one Palestinian youth was martyred and several others were injured by “Israelis” in a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, as the “Israeli” military said it detained the son of a senior resistance official in the city of Jenin.

On Monday morning, “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops raided the Palestinian refugee camp of Dheisheh located just south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

During this brutal attack, one Palestinian youth was shot dead and several others were injured.

According to the Palestinian Authority [PA] Health Ministry, 22-year-old Omar Manna was shot dead and six others were hurt by IOF gunfire in the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem.

The IOF said clashes had erupted during the arrest of three suspected members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PIJ] resistance group in the camp.

Meanwhile, in Jenin, the IOF said it arrested Yahya Saadi, the son of Bassem Saadi, the currently detained PIJ resistance group leader in the West Bank.

The IOF said Yahya Saadi was himself a senior PIJ member, suspected of involvement in various operations.

The arrest of Bassem Saadi in August sparked a round of fighting between the “Israeli” entity and the resistance group in the Gaza Strip. He has since been indicted on various charges.

On Saturday night, a rocket was launched from Gaza at the southern “Israeli” entity, apparently over the deaths of two PIJ members who were martyred Thursday during a military raid in the West Bank.

Earlier on Sunday, “Israeli” warplanes bombarded several positions in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian media also reported that resistance groups' anti-aircraft artillery confronted the “Israeli” raids in Khan Yunis, firing at the regime's aircraft.

In addition, Palestinian resistance groups fired five rockets from Gaza toward the occupied territories, two of which landed in an open area in Eshkol.

Al-Qassam Brigades, which is the military arm of Hamas, issued a statement later, saying, "Our air defenses responded at dawn today, Sunday, to the hostile Zionist warplanes in the skies of the Gaza Strip, with surface-to-air missiles."