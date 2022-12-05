No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Thousands Rally in Rome Against Arming Ukraine

Thousands Rally in Rome Against Arming Ukraine
folder_openEurope... access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Left-wing demonstrators took to the streets in Rome on Saturday, demanding higher wages and condemning the Italian government for renewing a decree allowing it to send weapons to Ukraine until 2024.

Organized by Italy’s USB trade union and backed by a number of leftist political factions, the protest saw thousands of people assemble at the Piazza della Repubblica and march behind a banner reading “guns down, wages up."

“The Meloni government is dragging us further and further into a spiral of war with unpredictable outcomes,” the USB wrote prior to the protest. “Italy is evidently a belligerent and active country in the conflict, despite the fact that the great majority of the population is against the war and the consequent sharp increase in military spending.”

Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, issued a decree on Thursday allowing her cabinet to continue sending weapons to Ukraine until the end of 2023 without seeking the formal approval of parliament. Her predecessor, Mario Draghi, was a staunch supporter of Kiev and lost power after a disagreement over arms shipments split the largest party in his coalition government, the Five Star Movement.

The Italian public is split too, with 49% opposing sending weapons to Kiev and 38% in favor, according to a poll taken by EuroWeek News last month. Additionally, 49% of Italians believe that Ukraine needs to make concessions to Russia in the ongoing conflict to speed up the peace process, while only 36% want Kiev to keep fighting.

Last month, another rally in Rome calling for a peace deal to end the Ukrainian conflict drew 100,000 people, organizers said.

Russia ukraine italy

Comments

  1. Related News
Thousands Rally in Rome Against Arming Ukraine

Thousands Rally in Rome Against Arming Ukraine

4 hours ago
Russia Doubles Down on Oil Price Warning

Russia Doubles Down on Oil Price Warning

4 hours ago
Macron Met Musk: Twitter Policy on Top of ‘Clear’ Discussion

Macron Met Musk: Twitter Policy on Top of ‘Clear’ Discussion

2 days ago
Poet Laureate! Why Did Bahrain King Lavish Tory MP with £10k?

Poet Laureate! Why Did Bahrain King Lavish Tory MP with £10k?

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 05-12-2022 Hour: 01:31 Beirut Timing

whatshot