Imam Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei replied to a letter by a group of high school girls who had missed a face-to-face meeting with him on November 4.

In the letter published on Sunday, the students expressed their love and commitment to Iran’s leadership and said they would do their best to make the country more stable and powerful in the future.

In his reply to the letter, His Eminence recommended the students to boost their morale for building a prosperous Iran.

“My dear children, may God’s blessing be with you. Always boost the spirit of hope and hard work and progress in yourself. The future of the country belongs to you; prepare yourself for building and adorning it in the best manner. I will pray for you. May you attain success with the help of God,” Imam Khamenei said in his short response to the letter.