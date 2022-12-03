Raisi Rejects Claims About Constitutional Impasse

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has rejected claims that the country sometimes faces constitutional impasses, saying, however, that measures can be adopted to change the way the document is implemented.

There is no impasse in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Constitution, Raisi said on Saturday, adding that it has been compiled, written, and finalized in a way that there is no impasse in implementing the Constitution and running the country’s affairs.

In an address to the National Conference on Responsibility to Implement Constitution, Raisi said that mechanisms and procedures to implement the Constitution can change so that the document can better suit the needs of Iranian society.

“Arrangements and methods can be discussed depending on circumstances,” he said.

The Iranian president reiterated that fundamental principles of the Iranian Constitution, including republicanism, Islam, and basic freedoms, should be respected under any circumstances.