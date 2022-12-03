No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Raisi Rejects Claims About Constitutional Impasse

Raisi Rejects Claims About Constitutional Impasse
folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has rejected claims that the country sometimes faces constitutional impasses, saying, however, that measures can be adopted to change the way the document is implemented.

There is no impasse in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Constitution, Raisi said on Saturday, adding that it has been compiled, written, and finalized in a way that there is no impasse in implementing the Constitution and running the country’s affairs.

In an address to the National Conference on Responsibility to Implement Constitution, Raisi said that mechanisms and procedures to implement the Constitution can change so that the document can better suit the needs of Iranian society.

“Arrangements and methods can be discussed depending on circumstances,” he said.

The Iranian president reiterated that fundamental principles of the Iranian Constitution, including republicanism, Islam, and basic freedoms, should be respected under any circumstances.

Iran SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
Raisi Rejects Claims About Constitutional Impasse

Raisi Rejects Claims About Constitutional Impasse

6 hours ago
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant

Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant

10 hours ago
EU’s Borrell, Iran’s Amir Abdollahian Discuss Latest Situation of JCPOA Talks

EU’s Borrell, Iran’s Amir Abdollahian Discuss Latest Situation of JCPOA Talks

12 hours ago
US Begged for Release of Vessels Seized in Red Sea – Iranian Navy Commander

US Begged for Release of Vessels Seized in Red Sea – Iranian Navy Commander

13 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 03-12-2022 Hour: 02:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot