Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance

By Staff, Agencies

A destroyed Quran was left on Friday near the entrance to a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm in yet another Islamophobic attack.

Images shared by the Stockholm Mosque show the damaged Muslims’ holy book chained up and hanging from an iron railing outside the mosque.

The mosque said in a statement that it and its congregation frequently receive threats.

The mosque has been subjected to Islamophobic attacks before such as anti-Islamic graffiti and writings painted on its door.

It said that it shared the photographs and information about the incident to draw the attention of the public and to prevent hate crimes from being normalized.

