Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant

By Staff, Agencies

The construction project of the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant began in the presence of the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami, and a number of senior nuclear officials in Khuzestan province.

The Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant is a planned nuclear power plant located about 70 kilometers south of Ahvaz, Iran at the Karun River, as part of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

The nuclear power plant will be operational under a pressurized water reactor [PWR] system.

PWRs constitute the large majority of the world's nuclear power plants. In a PWR, the primary coolant [water] is pumped under high pressure to the reactor core where it is heated by the energy released by the fission of atoms.

The construction of this power plant is in line with the mission of the Atomic Energy Organization to produce nuclear electricity through the construction of local nuclear power plants.

The approximate time for the implementation of this plan is 8 years.

Speaking at the ceremony, Eslami said that the construction of the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant had been stopped for years as foreigner companies failed to implement the project.

According to him, this project is important for Iran's southwestern region and especially in the Khuzestan province.

With the construction of this power plant, a new chapter will be opened in the nuclear industry and technology in the country, Eslami added.

Before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran had signed a 2-billion-dollar contract with French company Framatome to build two 910 MW pressurized water reactors, at Darkhovin. After the Islamic Revolution, France withdrew from the project and the engineering components of the plant were withheld in France.