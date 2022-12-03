No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’

Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
folder_openBahrain access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Protesters in Bahrain chanted “death to ‘Israel’” on Friday at rallies against the Zionist regime’s President Isaac Herzog’s upcoming visit to the Gulf state.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in several areas of the tiny country to denounce Herzog’s arrival on Sunday. He will be the first Zionist president to visit Bahrain.

The protesters carried signs with Herzog’s image that said “criminal” and “you are not welcome in Bahrain.”

Local authorities allowed the anti-‘Israel’ protests to take place, but will not permit similar events during Herzog’s visit, ‘Israeli’ media reported.

Bahrain's Lualua TV said the demonstrators burned an ‘Israeli’ flag and squared off with riot police.

Israel bahrain Palestine isaac herzog normalization BahrainiRegime IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’

Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’

2 hours ago
Bahrain Crackdown: Activist Faces New Charges on Top of Life Sentence

Bahrain Crackdown: Activist Faces New Charges on Top of Life Sentence

16 days ago
Bahrainis Protest, Groups Slam ’Repressive’ Climate as Regime Holds Election

Bahrainis Protest, Groups Slam ’Repressive’ Climate as Regime Holds Election

21 days ago
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’

Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’

21 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 03-12-2022 Hour: 12:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot