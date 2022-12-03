Palestinian Youth Martyred As ‘Israeli’ Soldier Shot Him Four Times at Point-blank

By Staff, Agencies

An ‘Israeli’ occupation soldier shot dead a Palestinian youth in the occupied West Bank, marking the most recent case of such deadly violence by the Zionist regime’s forces against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The Palestinian youth, identified as 22-year-old Ammar Mefleh, was martyred following an alleged stabbing operation against the occupation regime’s forces at a checkpoint in the northern West Bank town of Hawara on Friday.

Footage released on social media showed Ammar being shot four times at point-blank range as he was lying on the ground.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces blocked emergency responders from reaching the victim.

This will add to the nearly 210 Palestinians that have been martyred at the hands of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces since the beginning of this year alone.

Confrontations erupted in Hawara after the murder as the Zionist occupation forces shot and injured a Palestinian, and dozens of others were targeted with teargas canisters shot by the occupying regime’s troops.

Palestinian resistance groups condemned the attack, stressing the need to continue resistance against the occupiers.

In a statement, Hamas resistance movement said the cold-blooded killing of the Palestinian man showed the aggressive and fascist behavior of the occupation and its forces.

It vowed that the “Zionist enemy will pay the price for its crime.”

Additionally, Tareq Ezz al-Din, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad, said what the ‘Israeli’ soldier did today was a “full-fledged war crime” that the whole world witnessed, adding that it proves the extent of crimes carried out by the ‘Israeli’ regime against defenseless Palestinians.

He also noted that silence in the face of such a crime amounts to being complicit in shedding the blood of Palestinian people.