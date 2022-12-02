- Home
Explosion, Blaze Reported in Turkish Port City Samsun
2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
A fire started after a blast in the Black Sea port of Samsun in the northern part of Turkey, preliminary reports suggested. Firefighters were dispatched to the port, where the fire broke out, and managed to quickly put out the blaze, according to the reports.
A clip was posted on social media, purportedly from the site of explosion, showing a plume of smoke rising near the cost.
Reports noted that the incident caused no casualties.
At the moment, Turkish media say that the incident is believed to have been caused by a fuel tank exploding for an unspecified reason.
Samsun, located 420 kilometers north of the capital city Ankara, is one of Turkey's key Black Sea ports.
