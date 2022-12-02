- Home
Explosion Rocks Eastern Tel Aviv
By Staff, Agencies
News sources late Thursday reported a blast near a restaurant in eastern Tel Aviv.
Zionist media said that an explosive package has been detonated in Or Yehuda and the Zionist police were quickly dispatched to the explosion site.
‘Israeli’ media claimed that this explosion was a criminal incident.
No reports regarding the possible causalities or damages have been published yet, but investigations are underway.
On November 22, ‘Israeli’ media outlets reported that the sound of a massive explosion was heard in the Lod district near Tel Aviv.
