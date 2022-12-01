Enemy Angry at Iran’s Progress - IRG Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Major General Hossein Salami said the enemy has targeted Iran’s security because it is displeased with the country’s progress.

Speaking at an event in the southern city of Shiraz, Fars Province, on Thursday, the IRG chief said the enemies and the world arrogance continue their hostilities against the Islamic Republic.

He said the root cause of their enmity is their displeasure at seeing Iran’s advancement.

“They cannot see the progress of the Islamic Iran in the world,” Major General Salami stressed.

He added that the grandeur and greatness of a country lie in its security and that is what the enemies have targeted because they do not want to see the welfare and peace of the Iranian people.

“We believe that security should accompany progress, welfare and peace and we strive on this path [of materializing them].”

Salami went on to say that all Iranians together stand against the enemies of the Islamic Iran and the people.