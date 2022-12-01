No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

UN Passes Resolution in Support of Palestine

UN Passes Resolution in Support of Palestine
folder_openPalestine access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution regarding the anniversary of the occupation of Palestine [Nakba Day], which means catastrophe, despite the opposition of the United States, Britain and the Zionist regime.

According to the local Palestinian Shehab News website, the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution that endorses the holding of Nakba Day in Palestine.

The resolution was approved in a meeting on Wednesday evening despite the opposition of the United States, the UK and the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

In the resolution, the need to hold a high-level meeting to hold rallies to mark the 75th anniversary of the occupation of Palestine [Nakba Day] was emphasized.

As many as 90 different countries including most Arab and Islamic countries, voted in favor. 30 countries including US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia voted against and 47 other countries abstained.

Nakba day falls on May 15 each year. The date commemorates events that led to the ‘Israeli’ regime forcible expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes to make way for Zionist settlers 74 years ago.

Every year Palestinians and their supporters across the globe mark the anniversary of Nakba Day. This year, Palestinians marked the day amid rising tensions following the recent killing of a veteran Palestinian journalist by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.

Palestine nakba day GeneralAssembly UnitedNations IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
UN Passes Resolution in Support of Palestine

UN Passes Resolution in Support of Palestine

11 hours ago
Two Palestinians Martyred by ‘Israeli’ Occupation Fire in Jenin

Two Palestinians Martyred by ‘Israeli’ Occupation Fire in Jenin

13 hours ago
Resistance Forces Encircled ‘Israeli’ Regime, Won’t Let Martyrs’ Blood Go in Vain - The Lions’ Den

Resistance Forces Encircled ‘Israeli’ Regime, Won’t Let Martyrs’ Blood Go in Vain - The Lions’ Den

one day ago
China Condemns All Indiscriminate Attacks on Palestinians

China Condemns All Indiscriminate Attacks on Palestinians

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 01-12-2022 Hour: 01:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot