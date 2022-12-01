No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US Sailors Injured in Fire Aboard Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln

US Sailors Injured in Fire Aboard Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln
folder_openUnited States access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

At least nine US Navy sailors have been injured as a fire broke out aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

The fire started Tuesday morning on the San Diego-based aircraft carrier, the US Navy confirmed Wednesday.

The US Navy said the crew was able to quickly identify the location of the fire and extinguish it, but a number of sailors suffered injuries in the process.

The sailors were treated aboard the ship and no other information was provided. The Navy originally said six sailors were injured but updated the number to nine midday Wednesday.

At the time of the fire, the Lincoln was conducting "routine operations" about 30 miles off the coast somewhere in Southern California, the Navy claimed.

The Navy did not disclose the location of the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

USS Abraham Lincoln and its approximately 5,000 crew members returned to San Diego in August from a seven-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific.

usnavy UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Sailors Injured in Fire Aboard Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln

US Sailors Injured in Fire Aboard Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln

12 hours ago
Australia Seeking to Persuade US to Bring Assange Matter to A Close

Australia Seeking to Persuade US to Bring Assange Matter to A Close

one day ago
US Gun-related Deaths Have Hit Highest Levels in Nearly 30 Years

US Gun-related Deaths Have Hit Highest Levels in Nearly 30 Years

one day ago
Macron Visits US as EU Fears America Would Gut European Industry

Macron Visits US as EU Fears America Would Gut European Industry

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 01-12-2022 Hour: 01:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot