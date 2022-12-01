US Sailors Injured in Fire Aboard Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln

By Staff, Agencies

At least nine US Navy sailors have been injured as a fire broke out aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

The fire started Tuesday morning on the San Diego-based aircraft carrier, the US Navy confirmed Wednesday.

The US Navy said the crew was able to quickly identify the location of the fire and extinguish it, but a number of sailors suffered injuries in the process.

The sailors were treated aboard the ship and no other information was provided. The Navy originally said six sailors were injured but updated the number to nine midday Wednesday.

At the time of the fire, the Lincoln was conducting "routine operations" about 30 miles off the coast somewhere in Southern California, the Navy claimed.

The Navy did not disclose the location of the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

USS Abraham Lincoln and its approximately 5,000 crew members returned to San Diego in August from a seven-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific.