‘Israeli’ Navy Tests Long-range Anti-cruise Missile Interceptor

‘Israeli’ Navy Tests Long-range Anti-cruise Missile Interceptor
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s navy conducted a successful test of a long-range interceptor missile against an “advanced” cruise missile, the ‘Israeli’ military and the war ministry announced Wednesday.

The LRAD missile, part of the Barak MX system, is developed by the ‘Israeli’ Aerospace Industries and the war ministry’s research and development division, known by the Hebrew acronym MAFAT.

In the trial this month, the Saar 6-class corvette INS Magen launched the missile after detecting a “target that resembled an advanced cruise missile” and destroyed it, according to the joint statement.

The ‘Israeli’ military said the missile is capable of foiling a myriad of aerial threats including planes, UAVs, cruise missiles, unguided rockets, and coast-to-sea missiles.

The test comes amid weeks-long ‘Israeli’ fears Lebanese Hezbollah threats to target ‘Israeli’-occupied gas installations before settling Lebanon’s maritime boundary delimitation issue.

