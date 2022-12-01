Two Palestinians Martyred by ‘Israeli’ Occupation Fire in Jenin

By Staff, Agencies

Two Palestinian youths were martyred, a third was wounded, and four others were kidnapped as the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the Jenin city and refugee camp in the occupied West Bank at dawn.

Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that the occupation forces stormed Jenin camp and al-Hadaf area and deployed snipers on the roofs of a number of houses and buildings and assaulted Palestinians with live bullets, killing young men Naim al-Zubeidi, 27, and Mohammed Ayman al-Saadi, 26, and wounding a third.

Meanwhile, two young men were kidnapped by the occupation forces after they cordoned off their homes in al-Hadaf area in Jenin, and two other young men were kidnapped after their motorcycle was hit in the Jenin camp.

A massive rally took place in front of the Ibin Sina Hospital, in which participants carried the two martyrs’ bodies, crossed the streets of Jenin and its camp, chanted slogans denouncing the occupation’s crimes and demanded international protection for the Palestinian people.

The national forces in Jenin announced a comprehensive strike to condemn the ongoing crimes of the occupation forces against the Palestinians.