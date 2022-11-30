Ben-Gvir Protests Punishment of ‘Israeli’ Soldiers, Netanyahu Wants to Leave the Army out of Politics

By Staff, Agencies

Far-right Zionist member of the Knesset Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday criticized a decision by the ‘Israeli’ military to sentence a soldier who taunted an activist in the occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil last week to 10 days in military prison.

On Friday, the soldier was seen on camera confronting an activist and boasting about Ben-Gvir – who is expected to become the Zionist entity’s next war minister.

“Ben-Gvir is going to sort things out in this place,” the soldier said. “That’s it, you guys have lost… the fun is over.”

“Everything you do is illegal. I am the law,” the soldier claimed before ordering the activist to step back.

Another soldier from the same unit – the Givati Brigade – was also seen tackling and punching an activist. He was immediately suspended from his service after the incident, and the assaulted activist was placed under house arrest.

The following day, Ben-Gvir claimed that the activists probably provoked the soldiers, prompting their forceful reaction.

In response to the prison sentence, Ben-Gvir took to Twitter to condemn the “incorrect” decision and called on the ‘Israeli’ army to rethink it.

Meanwhile, the Zionist entity’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday urged both left-wing and right-wing politicians to "leave ‘Israeli’ army out of any political debate" following a probe into the al-Khalil incident.

He referred to the ‘Israeli’ military as the people's army, calling on everyone, right and left, to leave it out of any political debate. Netanyah’s tweets were apparently in response to Ben-Gvir’s criticism of the ‘Israeli’ army.

Friday's incident was the third in recent weeks involving Zionist troops from the Givati Brigade in al-Khalil. Last week, an ‘Israeli’ soldier was suspended for insulting a Breaking the Silence activist. Three other soldiers from the brigade were also suspended last month for allegedly assaulting a Palestinian.