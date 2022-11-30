No Script

Pakistan Suicide Blast Targeting Police Kills Three, Wounds 28

folder_openPakistan access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A suicide bomb blast in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta targeted a police patrol on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding 28, police said.

The explosion, claimed by the Pakistani Taliban group, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan [TTP] in a text message to Reuters, came after the group ended a ceasefire with the government this week.

"A bomb blast that targeted a police patrol wounded more than 30 people, including 15 police," a police official, Abdul Haq, told Reuters. "Out of them, a policeman, a woman and a child died."

The patrol had been guarding a polio vaccination team at the time of the suicide blast, he added.

Terrorists in Pakistan often target polio vaccination teams, in the belief that the immunization effort is a Western tool to spy on them.

Quetta is the capital of Pakistan's province of Balochistan bordering Afghanistan and Iran, where both extremist and separatist insurgents operate.

