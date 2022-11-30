Former “Israeli” Military Chief: The Next Gov’t Could Lead to Army’s Dismantling

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity's former chief of staff, Gadi Eisenkot, who was sworn into the Knesset earlier this month, warned on Tuesday that the policies of the incoming government, with its far-right makeup, could lead to the breakup of the “Israeli” army.

“The behavior of the future coalition undermines the authority of the ‘IDF’ command, harms the faith of the public, and could lead to the dismantling of the army,” said Eisenkot, while speaking at a conference organized by the so-called “Israel Democracy Institute”.

The ex-military chief, who is slated to serve in the opposition as MK for the so-called ‘National Unity’ party, took particular issue with the manner in which the Zionist prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is divvying out sensitive portfolios to his prospective government’s most hardline members in ongoing coalition talks.

Netanyahu has agreed to appoint “Otzma Yehudit” chairman Itamar Ben Gvir to be the minister in charge of police and has expanded the role to also include authority over the Border Police’s West Bank division.

“The title that the designated minister received — national security minister — demonstrates the magnitude of the absurdity in which we are living,” Eisenkot said, referring to Ben Gvir. “If there is one person who is associated with national security, it is the prime minister.”

Eisenkot called the potential transfer of the Border Police’s West Bank division from the War Ministry and the “Israeli” army’s Central Command to Ben Gvir’s ministry and the potential transfer of the so-called Civil Administration — the military body that governs aspects of life in some 60 percent of the West Bank — to the Finance Ministry likely to be run by “Religious Zionism” chair Bezalel Smotrich a “subjugation due to a political need.”

He also warned of the dangers of stripping command of West Bank security forces away from the military, saying that the current structure has allowed the “Israeli” army to thwart 98% of attacks. “If this balance is violated, a very complex reality will be created.”