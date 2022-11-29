No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israel,’ US Hold Air Drill Simulating Striking Iran Nuclear Program

‘Israel,’ US Hold Air Drill Simulating Striking Iran Nuclear Program
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist military Air Force this week started one of its largest drills in years with the United States Air Force simulating offensive strikes against Iran’s nuclear program.

The drill will take place from Tuesday until Thursday over the Mediterranean Sea and the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories. It will include long-range flights such as those that ‘Israeli’ pilots might need to make to reach the Islamic Republic.

The exercise includes refuelers as well as fighter jets from both forces.

Washington and the Tel Aviv regime have signed an agreement that would see the US come to assist ‘Israel’ with missile ‘defense’ in times of war, and the two militaries have held numerous joint aerial exercises in recent years.

Israel Iran UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israel,’ US Hold Air Drill Simulating Striking Iran Nuclear Program

‘Israel,’ US Hold Air Drill Simulating Striking Iran Nuclear Program

10 hours ago
‘Religious Zionism’, Likud Progress On ‘Israeli’ Coalition Agreement

‘Religious Zionism’, Likud Progress On ‘Israeli’ Coalition Agreement

one day ago
Netanyahu To Agree To ‘Soft Annexation’ Of West Bank – ‘Israeli’ Media

Netanyahu To Agree To ‘Soft Annexation’ Of West Bank – ‘Israeli’ Media

4 days ago
Moses Staff Group Posts Footage of Al-Quds Op Obtained from Major ‘Israeli’ Security Agency

Moses Staff Group Posts Footage of Al-Quds Op Obtained from Major ‘Israeli’ Security Agency

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 29-11-2022 Hour: 01:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot