No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Palestinian Resistance Threatens Life of Extremist ‘Israeli’ MK

Palestinian Resistance Threatens Life of Extremist ‘Israeli’ MK
folder_openPalestine access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement on Monday threatened the life of extremist far-right Jewish Power party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"Ben-Gvir will suffer the same fate as Rehavam Zeevi," said the PIJ, referring to a former Zionist minister that was assassinated in October of 2001 by a squad of Palestinians acting on behalf of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine resistance group. 

An Islamic Jihad spokesman, Tarek Ezzedine, said that Zeevi "carried the ideology of a transfer and expulsion of the Arabs from the land of Palestine and as a result, he was expelled from life by Palestinians."

Zeevi advocated for the deportation of Arabs from the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories, while Ben-Gvir has said he wants to deport only some Arabs.

The far-right member of the ‘Israeli’ entity’s Knesset [parliament] continued that the deportees would be sent on “trains, planes, whatever you want.”

Ezzeddine continued that Ben-Gvir's designation of so-called National Security Minister - part of the coalition deal signed with prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu - "will only hasten the disappearance of the occupation."

In response to the statement from the resistance group, Ben-Gvir claimed later on Monday that "the threats of the Islamic Jihad will not deter me."

Palestine IslamicJihad IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Palestinian Resistance Threatens Life of Extremist ‘Israeli’ MK

Palestinian Resistance Threatens Life of Extremist ‘Israeli’ MK

13 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Hospital Fires Doctor for Giving Sweets to Wounded Palestinian Boy!

‘Israeli’ Hospital Fires Doctor for Giving Sweets to Wounded Palestinian Boy!

15 hours ago
Not Even Children with Difficulties Are Spared! ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Kill Autistic Teen

Not Even Children with Difficulties Are Spared! ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Kill Autistic Teen

one day ago
198 Organizations Urge ICC To Investigate ‘Israeli’ Crimes Against Palestinians

198 Organizations Urge ICC To Investigate ‘Israeli’ Crimes Against Palestinians

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 29-11-2022 Hour: 01:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot