Support for Palestine In World Cup Signifies Rejection of ‘Israeli’ Existence - Hezbollah Deputy SG

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem Arab fans’ refusal to speak with ‘Israeli’ media reporters at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 indicates rejection of the occupying regime’s existence and normalization deals, stressing that all forms of resistance will lead to Palestine’s victory.

Sheikh Qassem made the remarks in a string of Arabic-language tweets on Monday as anti-‘Israel’ sentiments are running high at the international sports tournament, with the occupying regime’s reporters saying an atmosphere of hatred and hostility is encouraging soccer fans to wave Palestinian flags in the Qatari stadiums amid refusal to speak to ‘Israeli’ media.

“The scene of Arab citizens refusing interviews with ‘Israeli’ correspondents in the World Cup in Qatar is an indication of the people’s refusal to normalize [ties] with the enemy,” Hezbollah second-in-command wrote in the tweet.

“The youths’ resistance to normalization is an expression of the outright rejection of the existence of the ‘Israeli’ entity in our region. The concerted efforts of the military, cultural, media and youth resistance will achieve victory and liberation for beloved Palestine,” he added.

‘Israeli’ media reporters and journalists have on multiple occasions confessed to being boycotted and yelled at by fans, locals, and officials at the World Cup in Qatar since the beginning of the international sports extravaganza.

In various videos and media clips, locals and non-locals are seen standing behind ‘Israeli’ reporters and raising Palestinian flags to protest against the occupying regime.

Apart from the boycott on ‘Israeli’ media, large pro-Palestinian banners are displayed by soccer fans in almost entire stadiums in Qatar. Qatari fans and players have also been seen to wear armbands and ribbons featuring the Palestinian flag in rejection of normalization deals with the illegal entity.

Back in 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed United States-brokered agreements with the ‘Israeli’ entity to normalize their ties with the regime. Some other regional states, namely Sudan and Morocco, followed suit soon afterward.

Spearheaded by the UAE, the move has sparked widespread condemnations from the Palestinians as well as nations and human rights advocates across the globe, especially within the Muslim world.

Other regional countries have also been fraternizing with the Tel Aviv regime, including Saudi Arabia, which received a visit by the regime’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November 2020.