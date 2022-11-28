At the Request of Al-Saifi, Kataeb Knocks Hezbollah’s Door

Translated by Staff

Despite the fact that the Kataeb Party confronted Hezbollah in public, and MP Samy Gemayel hinted at a "divorce" and launched a media attack on the party through several files, especially the presidential file, Al-Akhbar newspaper revealed a meeting held between the Kataeb and Hezbollah in Beirut’s southern suburbs [Dahiyeh] at the request of Saifi.

According to Al-Akhbar, the meeting, which came at the request of the Kataeb Party, included Muhammad al-Khansa [Abu Saeed], a member of the Political Bureau of Hezbollah, a deputy from the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc and Kataeb Secretary General Serge Dagher.

While Kataeb sources denied the matter to al-Akhbar, they indicated that “When we hold any dialogue with any party in the country, we will announce it.” In parallel, other sources confirmed that the meeting “Actually took place, and it was neither a bilateral nor a secret dialogue, but rather a communication to discuss the country's affairs, especially with regard to the presidential file.”

The sources pointed out that “the meeting with the Kataeb comes in the context of the policy of openness adopted by Hezbollah to all parties in order to reduce tension, and it is a form of communication that the party stresses its necessity at this sensitive stage, as is the case, for example, with Bkerki and with the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt.”