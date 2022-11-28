All Enemies’ Pressures Didn’t Influence Hezbollah’s Powerful Presence - Official

By Al-Ahed News

Member of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Hassan al-Baghdadi stated that “the enemies exerted immense efforts to put pressure on Hezbollah,” noting, however, that "this Resistance has been blooming day after day; a matter that has been witnessed clearly during the past few years. Additionally, we have seen how the Resistance imposes equations on the ‘Israeli’ enemy, which has been thinking a hundred times before taking any misstep against Lebanon.”

During a meeting in Beirut’s Southern Suburb [Dahiyeh], Sheikh al-Baghdadi stressed that “officials must benefit from this chance to impose their conditions and go for a serious and genuine dialogue to agree on a President.”

He also noted that “This position shouldn’t remain void as it adds the suffering of the Lebanese people, in addition to their deteriorating economic situation, and punishes them for the accomplishments that many countries have failed to achieve.”

“We should seize the opportunity of the weakened US influence, the ‘Israeli’ crisis, and their engagement in wars and problems that benefit the Axis of Resistance. This axis has come a long way on the road to victory and freedom from the foreign evil and its dominance over our country and fortunes,” the Hezbollah official went on to say.

Sheikh al-Baghdadi further stressed that “The Islamic Republic of Iran has cut off the foreign hands from controlling its fortunes and has now the full control over their sovereign decision,” adding that “all the riot attempts have gone in vain in front of the leadership’s wisdom and courage, as well as the people’s support and commitment to the leadership’s guidelines.”