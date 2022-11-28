Imam Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran

By Staff, IRNA

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed that leveraging the opportunity of the sea and its huge capacities should become a general culture in Iran.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks as he received a group of navy commanders as Iran celebrates its Navy Day.

His Eminence underlined improving the combat power and defense equipment in the navy and continuing actions such as navigation in distant and international waters, saying that strengthening the relationship between the armed forces with the government and other forces will help understanding, cooperation and progress.

Referring to the seafaring background of Iranians, which caused the exchange of Islamic and Iranian culture and civilization to other parts of the world, Imam Khamenei said despite this history and the long sea coasts in the north and especially the south of Iran, the culture of using the opportunities of the sea is neglected in the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, His Eminence stressed the importance of animations in introducing the diverse opportunities of the sea, saying that by taking advantage of artistic productions and introducing the sea capabilities of the country, both in the military and civil sectors, people's enthusiasm to use this opportunity will increase.