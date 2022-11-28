198 Organizations Urge ICC To Investigate ‘Israeli’ Crimes Against Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

198 Palestinian and international organizations have called on the International Criminal Court to investigate the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s crimes and for public condemnation, amid an increase in the Zionist regime's killings and continuous aggression against the Palestinian landowners.

Addressing the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, and the President of the Assembly of States Parties to the International Criminal Court, Silvia Fernandez de Gourmandi, the organizations submitted a memorandum calling for public condemnation of the Tel Aviv regime’s classification of Palestinian civil society organizations as "terrorist", and calling on the ‘Israeli’ regime to reverse its decision.

The organizations demanded that the crimes committed by the Zionist entity during its unjustified military attack on the Gaza Strip in August 2022 be included in the ongoing investigation into the situation in Palestine.

Moreover, they stressed the need to speed up the investigations, which should include crimes against humanity such as apartheid and persecution pursuant to Article 9 of the Rome Statute, as well as to issue proactive statements to prevent ‘Israeli’ practices that may contribute to the continuation of war crimes.

The organizations called for taking appropriate measures to prevent and deter apartheid practices.

Earlier in February, the head of a human rights group said that Palestinians, whether they live in Gaza, East al-Quds and the rest of the West Bank, or the rest of the occupied Palestinian lands, are treated as an inferior racial group and systematically deprived of their rights.

“We found that ‘Israel’s’ cruel policies of segregation, dispossession and exclusion across all territories under its control clearly amount to apartheid. The international community has an obligation to act,” said Agnès Callamard.

It is unknown whether the ICC will act and whether an investigation into ‘Israeli’ regime crimes will be effective.

The Tel Aviv regime has killed more than 200 Palestinians, including more than 50 children in the occupied territories of East al-Quds, the West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip this year.

Palestine has been witnessing a sharp increase in coordinated and armed settler attacks, under the Zionist military protection. More than 400 Palestinian properties were damaged in more than 500 attacks this year until October 10.

It is worth mentioning that more than 250 illegal settlements have been built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.