No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Religious Zionism’, Likud Progress On ‘Israeli’ Coalition Agreement

‘Religious Zionism’, Likud Progress On ‘Israeli’ Coalition Agreement
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 18 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu met for several hours with Bezalel Smotrich's far-right Religious Zionism party on Sunday, with Netanyahu's Likud reporting "progress in all matters."

Efforts between the two parties to strike a coalition deal will continue on Monday, according to the Likud's statement.

Netanyahu spent the day meeting with the heads of the likely coalition parties, forming deals to create the Zionist regime’s next government. Before meeting with Smotrich, Netanyahu confirmed an agreement with the one-man Noam party, which will see far-right MK Avi Maoz becoming a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

On Friday, Netanyahu reached a preliminary agreement with the far-right Jewish Power party, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Netanyahu received the mandate to form a government two weeks ago, yet political disagreements between the parties have delayed the likely incoming right-wing coalition from becoming a reality.

The recent agreements bring the Tel Aviv regime one step closer to preventing another round of elections, after ‘Israelis’ went to their fifth elections in four years on November 1.

Israel likud BenjaminNetanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Religious Zionism’, Likud Progress On ‘Israeli’ Coalition Agreement

‘Religious Zionism’, Likud Progress On ‘Israeli’ Coalition Agreement

18 hours ago
Netanyahu To Agree To ‘Soft Annexation’ Of West Bank – ‘Israeli’ Media

Netanyahu To Agree To ‘Soft Annexation’ Of West Bank – ‘Israeli’ Media

3 days ago
Moses Staff Group Posts Footage of Al-Quds Op Obtained from Major ‘Israeli’ Security Agency

Moses Staff Group Posts Footage of Al-Quds Op Obtained from Major ‘Israeli’ Security Agency

3 days ago
Twin Blasts Rock Occupied Al-Quds: ‘Israelis’ Shocked, Recall the Second Intifada

Twin Blasts Rock Occupied Al-Quds: ‘Israelis’ Shocked, Recall the Second Intifada

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 28-11-2022 Hour: 10:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot