No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]
folder_openIran access_time 21 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday observed a parade held by the Iranian Navy off the coast of the southern port city of Jask.

The military parade was held on the occasion of the Navy Day.

Accompanied by Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the president boarded ‘Sahand’ destroyer to observe the parade involving a broad range of vessels, submarines and aircraft.

A number of the watercraft taking part in the parade included Sahand and Alborz destroyers, Fajr-class and Sirik-class frigates, Tonb warship, Hormuz-class landing craft, homegrown hovercrafts, Qadir and Fateh submarines, as well as the naval helicopters squadron.

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

 

Iran iranian navy SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

Iran Exhibits Vessels, Submarines and Aircraft in Navy Day Parade [Photos]

21 hours ago
US Involved in All Plots against Iran - Army Spokesman

US Involved in All Plots against Iran - Army Spokesman

2 days ago
Imam Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will

Imam Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will

2 days ago
Qatar World Cup 2022: Iran Clinches 1st Victory over Wales

Qatar World Cup 2022: Iran Clinches 1st Victory over Wales

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 28-11-2022 Hour: 10:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot