Musk Says Trump Twitter Ban Was Grave Mistake

By Staff, Agencies

Twitter owner Elon Musk said the platform's ban on then US president Donald Trump after his supporters attacked the United States Capitol was a "grave mistake" that had to be corrected.

However, Musk said incitement to violence would continue to be prohibited on Twitter, Australian Associated Press reported.

"I'm fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter corrects a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service," Musk said in a tweet.

"Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America."

Musk announced the reactivation of Trump's account last week after a slim majority voted in a Twitter poll in favor of reinstating him.

However, Trump said he had no interest in returning to Twitter, adding he would stick with his own social media site Truth Social, the app developed by Trump Media & Technology Group.

Republican Trump, who 10 days ago announced he was running for election again in 2024, was banned from Twitter on January 8, 2021, under its previous owners.

At the time, Twitter said it permanently suspended him because of the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the Capitol.

The results of the November 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden were being certified by lawmakers when the Capitol was attacked after weeks of false claims by Trump that he had won.

Trump repeatedly used Twitter and other sites to claim there had been widespread voter fraud and had urged supporters to march on the Capitol in Washington to protest.

The attack is being investigated by US prosecutors and a congressional committee.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday on Musk's statement that Trump did not violate any Twitter terms of service when his account was suspended.