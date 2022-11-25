Tehran Lambasts HRC’s Anti-Iranian Resolution

By Staff, IRNA

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the United Nations Human Rights Council [HRC]'s anti-Iranian resolution.

Iran strongly condemns a number of Western countries' action for imposing HRC's anti-Iranian resolution, the statement released on Thursday night read.

It also pointed out that it is unfortunate that the human rights council has once again been misused for the short-term interests of a handful of countries.

Commenting on the unrest that broke out in Iran after the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16, the statement reads, "The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed its regret over the bitter accident. All of the Iranian high-ranking officials adopted a responsible approach which is rooted in the teachings of the Islamic Religion and the constitutional progressive of the Islamic Republic of Iran's culture and civilization. The Iranian government also formed a fact-finding committee on this issue.

As per the statement, the Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Headquarters has also submitted numerous documentary reports to the international human rights mechanisms in Geneva and New York, as well as to all members of the international community.

“Such approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses the responsibility of Iranian officials and the affiliated bodies to the issue. More over such approach was adopted based on national responsibility, domestic legislation, the principles of human rights and also respect and adhere to the obligations of membership in international mechanisms.”

Despite the fact that some protesters turned into riots and violence causing disturbance and the incursion of some individuals and armed groups into acts of terrorism in various forms, the country's security forces have dealt with the utmost restraint. At the same time dozens of police and security guards have been killed and many more injured.

Undoubtedly, the action of Germany and other members of United Nations Human Rights Council special meeting was a historic mistake and rooted from a multidimensional political objective.

The human rights council's work is based on forging cooperation, dialogue and assistance with governments to promote human rights. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized constructive participation in the council for the last sixteen years since the formation of this council and despite many selective, unfair and even biased behaviors of a group of countries deeply believes that members of the international community can only contribute to the promotion of human rights through dialogue, cooperation and the exchange of experience.

Germany and some Western governments that are behind such resolution are suffering from strategic error and the laps of time will indicate that this political narrow minding will be detrimental to their interests.

In parallel, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian blasted the German government’s latest anti-Tehran moves while reiterating that the Islamic Republic is fully committed to human rights, but will not allow any foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

Amir Abdollahian wrote a series of tweets on Thursday, hours after an HRC’s meeting, requested by Germany and Iceland, was convened to discuss alleged human rights violations in Iran during handling of recent foreign-backed riots in the country.

During the Thursday session, the council members adopted an anti-Iranian resolution, calling for the establishment of an international fact-finding mission to probe Iran's response to the protests.

Amir Abdollahian also said Germany, itself, was the main provider of chemical weapons to former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, during his imposed war against Iran in the 1980s, which were frequently used against Iranian people with disastrous consequences.

“Now, they are abusing HR mechanisms to perpetrate more HR violations, all in the name of a farce solidarity with Iranians,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

“Even worse & more shameful, they're doing this for cheap domestic games. Iran, as a strong & stable country, is fully committed to HR, but won't allow foreign meddling in its internal affairs,” he added.