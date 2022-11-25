Moses Staff Group Posts Footage of Al-Quds Op Obtained from Major ‘Israeli’ Security Agency

By Staff, Agencies

Previously unseen footage that was published on Thursday on the Telegram social media service by the Moses Staff hacker group showing a blast in the occupied holy city of al-Quds a day earlier came from surveillance cameras used by a major ‘Israeli’ security organization.

The group said it had hacked security cameras thought initially to have been operated by police. Earlier this year, the group published footage from dozens of cameras throughout the occupied holy city and some in Tel Aviv.

“We’ve been surveilling you for many years, at every moment and on each step. This is just one part of our surveillance over your activities through access to CCTV cameras in the country. We had said that, we will strike you while you never would have imagined,” the group wrote on its Telegram channel in January.

Police, however, denied their cameras were operating in the area at the time of the operation, and the occupied al-Quds Municipality claimed the footage was not taken by a camera belonging to the city.

Police said they had been in possession of the clip since several hours after the twin blasts on Wednesday morning that killed a Zionist settler and wounded more than 20 others.

Meanwhile, ‘Israeli’ security officials confirmed that the camera in question was used by a major security organization, though they did not specify which.

Officials downplayed the incident, claiming that the camera, which can be remotely controlled to pan, tilt, and zoom, belonged to a civilian company that works with the Zionist regime’s security establishment.

Further details were still barred from publication.

The same hacker group claimed responsibility in June for a cyberattack that caused rocket sirens to go off in some areas of occupied al-Quds and the southern city of Eilat.

Moses Staff in the past year also leaked sensitive information about ‘Israeli’ soldiers.