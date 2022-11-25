West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance - Assad

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the West is pursuing the policy of waging wars across the globe to maintain its dominance, emphasizing that the hegemonic system will cease to exist in case wars and military confrontations sponsored by certain Western states come to an end.

Assad made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in the capital Damascus on Thursday.

He praised the visit as important not only in terms of bilateral agreements signed between the two countries, but also as a significant and practical step towards specific areas of cooperation and implementation of joint investment projects that would benefit both Syrian and Belarusian nations.

The Syrian president highlighted that Belarus has been targeted by Western sanctions due to its strategic location in the heart of Europe, and the independence of its decisions and policies.

“The West is pursuing the policy of waging wars around the world in order to maintain its dominance, as the hegemonic system will not survive once the military conflicts finish,” Assad pointed out.

He went on to appreciate Belarus’ support for Syria as the Arab country is fighting off foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorist groups, stating that the Eastern European country has firmly backed Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.

Golovchenko, for his part, stated that there exist great potentials for the promotion of mutual cooperation between Minsk and Damascus, noting that Belarusian businesses are prepared to set up various projects in Syria and develop trade relations.

He further stressed that his country is looking forward to regular meetings and exchanges between Belarusian and Syrian companies in order to boost the production sector and undertake joint projects.

“The world has been undergoing profound transformations since World War II. New alliances have been formed among the countries that pursue policies independent of Western approaches. Over the past two years, Western countries have been waging a campaign of pressure against Belarus in order to deteriorate living conditions and paralyze economic sector there. They have also been carrying out a psychological warfare against Belarus in order to influence the world public opinion,” Golovchenko pointed out.

On Wednesday, Syria and Belarus signed multiple cooperation agreements and agreed to enhance cooperation in the face of mutual challenges, such as unilateral economic sanctions.