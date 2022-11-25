No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women

Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani debunked US President Joe Biden’s bogus support for the women of Iran, saying the US regime’s cruelty and sanctions have even affected Iranian patients and children.

“President of a regime that for +40 years has left no stone unturned in showing enmity & cruelty toward Iranian nation & had no mercy in imposing economic terrorism even against Butterfly kids, claims to ‘stand with women of Iran’,” Kanaani said in a tweet on Thursday, referring to the American sanctions that have blocked the export of special bandages to epidermolysis bullosa [EB] patients in Iran.

He also noted that the US policy of maximum pressure and sanctions on Iran has not excluded even Iranian women and mothers.

In a statement on the occasion of international day for the elimination of violence against women on November 23, US President Joe Biden claimed support for the women of Iran.

Iran JoeBiden UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women

Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women

5 hours ago
Iran’s Enemies Angered by Its Development Despite Sanctions - Raisi

Iran’s Enemies Angered by Its Development Despite Sanctions - Raisi

23 hours ago
No Assassination Act to Remain Unanswered – IRG Chief

No Assassination Act to Remain Unanswered – IRG Chief

one day ago
Foreign Plot to Disintegrate Iran Failed - Amir Abdollahian

Foreign Plot to Disintegrate Iran Failed - Amir Abdollahian

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-11-2022 Hour: 12:41 Beirut Timing

whatshot