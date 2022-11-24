No Assassination Act to Remain Unanswered – IRG Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami warned enemies that no act of assassination against the elite force will go unanswered, days after the IRG blamed the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime for the martyrdom of one of its members in Syria.

General Salami made the remarks in comments to Fars news agency on Thursday on the sidelines of the funeral procession of Colonel Davoud Jaafari, a senior member of the IRG Aerospace Division who lost his life in a terrorist bombing near the Syrian capital city of Damascus.

Jaafari, who served as a military advisor in the war-ravaged Arab country, was martyred on Tuesday when a roadside bomb planted by ‘Israeli’ agents near Damascus went off.

Salami said Iran would take revenge for every single assassination “at an appropriate time and place,” but the level of each act of revenge will be different.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus with the aim of helping the war-torn Arab country get rid of the foreign-backed militants, who have been fighting against the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011.

In 2017, Iran’s advisory assistance helped Syria defeat the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US airstrike near the Baghdad International Airport in January 2020, played a key role in the disgraceful defeat of the Takfiri outfit.

The Zionist regime has been a key supporter of the terrorist groups operating on the Syrian soil and has targeted the positions of Iran’s military advisors as well as those of the Syrian army and resistance groups that have been fighting the terrorists.

A senior IRG ground force member, General Abolfazl Alijani, was also martyred in Syria late in August.