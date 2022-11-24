UK Officially Supports War Room Against Iranian Nation – Spokesman

By Staff, Agencies

In reaction to his remarks on free journalism, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman addressed the British Foreign Secretary with the following words: “Mr. Minister, with these false slogans, you officially back the War Room against the Iranian nation.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, Nasser Kanaani commented on the recent remarks of UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on intensifying the protection of the employees of the terrorist network “Iran International” and claiming to support the free journalism, and wrote that “the foreign minister of a regime that hosts and supports a network that freely promotes terror, violence and chaos against the nation and national security of Iran claims that UK government takes free and honest journalism really seriously.”

“Mr. Minister, with these false slogans, you are officially supporting the war room against the Iranian people,” Kanaani added.

Cleverly said in an interview with the London-based Saudi Asharq al-Awsat media outlet about the strengthening of UK’s protection against the "Iran International" terrorist network that UK takes the security of people in Britain incredibly seriously.

“The UK government takes the importance of free, honest and open journalism incredibly seriously, and when it is believed that there are threats on British soil, the UK responds to the threat clearly,” he noted.

Earlier, the British Foreign Secretary had supported the rioters following the recent riots in Iran. The UK has also imposed sanctions against a number of Iranian officials and entities.