Two More Palestinians Martyred After ‘Israeli’ Military’s Nablus Raids

By Staff, Agencies

Two more Palestinians were martyred, succumbing to the injuries they had sustained during separate raids carried out by the Zionist occupation military on the city of Nablus in the northern part of the ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Information Center news agency said the fatalities were caused on Wednesday, citing the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority's health ministry.

The report identified the victims as Muhammad Hisham Muhammad Abu Kishk, 22, and Muhammad Ahmed Hassan Herzallah, 30.

"Abu Kishk was seriously injured in his abdomen when the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces violently stormed Nablus City amid heavy gunfire, which led to the outbreak of confrontations with local residents," the report said.

Herzallah "died of injuries he [had] sustained during a similar ‘Israeli’ raid into Nablus in July," it added.

Only a day earlier, the Zionist regime forces had raided Nablus as they were escorting illegal ‘Israeli’ settlers during a visit to ‘Joseph's Tomb’ on the city's outskirts, killing a Palestinian teenager and wounding six others.

Including the three fatalities, at least 202 Palestinians were martyred so far as a result of the ‘Israeli’ regime's deadly aggression throughout the West Bank and the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year. The number includes 57 teenagers.

The ‘Israeli’ regime occupied the Palestinian territories during a heavily Western-backed war in 1967.

Ever since, it has been dotting the former territory with hundreds of illegal settlements -- which have come to house thousands of illegal settlers -- and imposing draconian restrictions on the Palestinians' freedom of movement there.

The Zionist regime withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but has been keeping the coastal sliver under an all-out land, aerial, and naval siege as well as regular deadly airstrikes.