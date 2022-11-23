Cmdr.: IRG Attacks to Continue Until Threat of KRG-Based Terrorists Removed

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards will continue to strike the positions of terrorist and separatist groups in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq until their threats to Iran are eliminated and they are disarmed, the IRG Ground Force commander said.

Following a new round of military attacks by the IRG Ground Force on the bases of the terrorist and separatist groups in northern Iraq on Tuesday, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said such strikes will continue as long as the threats are not eliminated and the terrorists are not disarmed.

The commander said the new round of missile attacks on Tuesday targeted the bases and positions of the “armed thugs and the mercenary terrorists of the global arrogance” in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Perdi area and dealt severe blows to them.

The IRG’s precision-strike missiles have detonated the positions of PAK [Kurdistan Freedom Party] separatist group, which has had a role in supporting the recent riots and unrest in northwestern Iran, he added.

The general called on the residents of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to evacuate the areas near the bases and centers of terrorists.

The IRG has launched several rounds of military strikes on the positions of separatist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region in the past two months.

The first stage of the attacks began on September 24, after terrorists’ move to ignite riots and unrest along border cities west of Iran.

The move by IRG Ground Force to hit Iraqi-based Komalah and Democrat terrorist groups came after illegal entry by these groups’ armed teams into the Iranian border cities.

The IRG has said, “These terrorists – who are backed by the global arrogance and are based in the Iraqi northern region – were forced to flee the country after accepting heavy casualties.”

The IRG underlined that Iran on many occasions has warned officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region about the terrorist groups’ activities in the region but they have failed to pay necessary attention to the warnings and take proper measures to prevent terrorist moves.

It has also described the operations by the Iranian forces as part of efforts to ensure durable security along borders and punish criminal terrorists.