40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Fresh IRG Attacks Hit PAK Positions in Iraq

folder_openIran access_time 24 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Ground Force started a new round of attacks on the positions of terrorist groups, including PAK [Kurdistan Freedom Party], in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Tuesday.

The new strikes have targeted the strongholds of the PAK terrorist and separatist group in the Kurdistan Region.

The IRG forces have fired missiles and flown suicide drones to hit the targets on the outskirts of Kirkuk.

The IRG also launched several rounds of military strikes on the positions of separatist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region in the past two months.

The first stage of the attacks began on September 24, after terrorists’ move to ignite riots and unrest along border cities western Iran.

The move by IRG Ground Force to hit Iraqi-based ‘Komalah’ and ‘Democrat’ terrorist groups came after illegal entry by these groups’ armed teams into the Iranian border cities.

The IRG has said, “These terrorists - who are backed by the global arrogance and are based in the Iraqi northern region – were forced to flee the country after accepting heavy casualties.”

The IRG underlined that Iran on many occasions has warned officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region about the terrorist groups’ activities in the region but they have failed to pay necessary attention to the warnings and take proper measures to prevent terrorist moves.

It has also described the operations by the Iranian forces as part of efforts to ensure durable security along borders and punish criminal terrorists.

Iran Iraq IraqiKurdistan IRG

Comments

