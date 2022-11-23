- Home
IRG Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria: “Israel” Will Receive Response
By Staff, Agencies
A serviceman of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Aerospace Force working as a military adviser in Syria has been martyred at the hands of the “Israeli” army’s elements after a roadside bomb blast near Damascus.
The IRG public relations department said in a statement on Tuesday that colonel Davoud Jafari was martyred in Syria on the morning of November 21.
The martyr was an adviser of the IRG Aerospace Force in Syria who was martyred after a roadside bomb explosion near Damascus at the hands of the Zionist regime’s elements, it said.
The IRG further emphasized that the “fake and criminal Zionist regime” will undoubtedly receive a response for this crime.
