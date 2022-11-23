“Israel”, US to Simulate Attacks Against Iran and Allies

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” army on Tuesday announced that it will soon conduct a joint aerial exercise with the United States that will simulate scenarios of attacks against Iran and its allies in the Middle East.

On Monday, the “Israeli” entity’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi held a series of meetings with American officials in Washington at the Pentagon and the White House, including the “Israeli” ambassador to the US Michael Herzog, with whom he discussed “the focal points of the situation in the region,” the “Israeli” army said in a statement.

Kochavi also met with the US Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, for the second time this week. They discussed the further strengthening of cooperation between the “Israeli” and American militaries as well as mutual regional threats, primarily the Iranian nuclear threat.

“I would like to thank the governing authorities and senior members of the US ‘defense’ institutions for their partnership and support for the ‘State’ of ‘Israel’ and [‘Israel’s’ army],” Kochavi said.

“On the one hand, Iran is under many economic, military, and internal pressures, and on the other hand, it continues to promote its nuclear program. [‘Israel’s’ army] strongly promotes all operational plans against the Iranian threat,” he added.

At the White House, Kochavi took part in a meeting during which US “National Security” Advisor Jake Sullivan reiterated Washington's pledge to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, the “Israeli” army noted in its statement.

Kochavi continued, “We are at a critical point in time that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran” and its allies in the region.

“Our deep cooperation with our greatest ally was and continues to be a central pillar of our ‘national security’.”

While this will not be the first joint aerial exercise between the “Israeli” entity and the US, it will be the first with such an overt – and quite frankly blatant – message toward Tehran. It comes as indirect talks between Iran and the world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have come to a standstill since September.

Since then, officials in Tel Aviv and Washington have begun to change the tone, showing a willingness to mull over a military option with diplomacy failing. During its 18 months in power, re-establishing the entity’s military capability to conduct airstrikes in Iran was one of the main objectives of the outgoing “Israeli” government.

Earlier this month, the “Israeli” entity’s outgoing War Minister Benny Gantz said that the entity currently has the capability to strike Iranian nuclear facilities: “‘Israel’ has the capability to operate in Iran and we must continue strengthening it."

A joint US-“Israel” aerial drill simulating attacks against Iranian targets is a good start to that.