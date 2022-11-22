No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Iran’s Navy to Receive New Attack Copters, Drones

Iran’s Navy to Receive New Attack Copters, Drones
folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army Navy is going to equip its units with new attack helicopters and long-range drones, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Irani said his forces will soon receive a number of naval attack helicopters that will be used for escorting vessels.

He also noted that advanced drones will be brought into service, which will enable the Navy’s offshore units to cover areas within a 2,000-km radius.

The Navy’s division of watercraft carrying military unmanned aerial vehicles can fly hundreds of drones at once to carry out various missions, the commander added.

The Iranian Navy unveiled its first drone-carrying division in July. It consists of military ships and submarines carrying a broad range of combat, reconnaissance and suicide drones, including Pelican, Homa, Arash, Chamrosh, Jubin, Ababil-4 and Bavar-5 drones.

Iran iranian navy IranianArmy

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Navy to Receive New Attack Copters, Drones

Iran’s Navy to Receive New Attack Copters, Drones

6 hours ago
Iran’s Judiciary: 40 Foreigners Arrested for Acts of Violence

Iran’s Judiciary: 40 Foreigners Arrested for Acts of Violence

7 hours ago
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia

Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia

8 hours ago
Iran Starts 60% Enrichment in Fordow in Reaction to IAEA Resolution

Iran Starts 60% Enrichment in Fordow in Reaction to IAEA Resolution

9 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 22-11-2022 Hour: 02:30 Beirut Timing

whatshot