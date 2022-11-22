No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Taiwan Is at The Center of China’s Core Interests - Defense Minister

Taiwan Is at The Center of China’s Core Interests - Defense Minister
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday told his US counterpart that Taiwan is at the center of China’s core interests and was a “red-line” that must not be crossed.

“The resolution of Taiwan is a matter for Chinese people, no external force has the right to interfere,” Wei said at a meeting with US War Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of a gathering of Southeast Asian defense chiefs in Cambodia.

Wei said the United States must respect China’s core interests and hoped it could adopt a rational, practical policy towards China, and get China-US relations back on track.

Beijing has steadfastly viewed Taiwan as an inalienable part of China.

Earlier, Chinese state media quoted defense ministry spokesman Tan Kefei as saying the main reason for the current state of relations between China and the United States was that the United States made the wrong strategic judgment.

Tan said China was not responsible for the state of relations.

China Taiwan UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Taiwan Is at The Center of China’s Core Interests - Defense Minister

Taiwan Is at The Center of China’s Core Interests - Defense Minister

6 hours ago
Iran’s Judiciary: 40 Foreigners Arrested for Acts of Violence

Iran’s Judiciary: 40 Foreigners Arrested for Acts of Violence

7 hours ago
Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Fears across Pacific Islands

Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Fears across Pacific Islands

7 hours ago
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia

Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia

8 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 22-11-2022 Hour: 02:30 Beirut Timing

whatshot